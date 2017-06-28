Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Continues To See Low College Readiness Test Scores

June 28, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: academics, act, Clark county, Las Vegas, Nevada, Nevada Department of Eduacation, State Superintendent Steve Canavero, test

LAS VEGAS (AP) — State Superintendent Steve Canavero says he was disappointed and frustrated by this year’s ACT test scores.

The average ACT score in Nevada stayed at 17.4 out of 36 points for the third consecutive year. Canavero said Tuesday that those numbers were unacceptable.

State officials say only 10 percent of the test takers received scores high enough to consider them college ready under the exam’s standards.

According to the Nevada Department of Education, average ACT test scores in Clark County rose slightly this year from 16.9 to 17.2. Eureka County had the highest scores among all Nevada public school districts with an 18.9 average score.

The state hopes to bring the average ACT score up to 20 by 2022.

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen