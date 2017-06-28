Nevada Continues To See Low College Readiness Test Scores

LAS VEGAS (AP) — State Superintendent Steve Canavero says he was disappointed and frustrated by this year’s ACT test scores.
The average ACT score in Nevada stayed at 17.4 out of 36 points for the third consecutive year. Canavero said Tuesday that those numbers were unacceptable.
State officials say only 10 percent of the test takers received scores high enough to consider them college ready under the exam’s standards.
According to the Nevada Department of Education, average ACT test scores in Clark County rose slightly this year from 16.9 to 17.2. Eureka County had the highest scores among all Nevada public school districts with an 18.9 average score.
The state hopes to bring the average ACT score up to 20 by 2022.
