50 People Displaced After Weekend Apartment Fire

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters said at least 50 people are looking for a place to live and are being assisted by the American Red Cross after fire ripped through an older apartment building.

The fire happened around 12:07 p.m. Sunday at the Charleston Garden Apartment, located at 4850 E. Charleston Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, fire was billowing from two upstairs apartments of the two story wood frame/stucco apartment building. A second alarm was immediately requested to respond to the fire.

Firefighters had the fire under control in less than ten minutes and confined it to the two upstairs units.

“With us being in an excessive heat warning, we couldn’t ask those people to live in an apartment that didn’t have air conditioning,” said Tim Szymanski with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. “So we asked the American Red Cross to respond and help make sure those people had a place to stay until the electricity could be turned back on,” Szymanski said.

One person complained of smoke inhalation, but left the scene before an ambulance arrived.

Fire investigators are officially calling this fire an accident. They say it was a cooking fire that started on the stove in one of the units. The occupant told investigators that the stove was malfunctioning and would turn itself on. A pan of grease was on the stove top, the place where the fire started.

Two upstairs units had heavy fire damage, and two downstairs units had slight water damage. Damage from the fire is estimated at $100,000.