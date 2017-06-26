2 Dead, 1 Wounded, Suspect Sought in Dominoes Game Shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say two people are dead, a third is critically wounded and a suspect is sought after gunfire erupted during an argument over a weekend dominoes game at a home in Las Vegas.
Lt. Dan McGrath says officers responding about 7:20 p.m. Sunday to reports of gunshots at a house on the 4400 block of Wendy Lane in northeast Las Vegas found two men in their 20s dead and a third man with a gunshot to the head.
Another person in the home wasn’t injured, and McGrath says the shooter believed to be in his 30s was gone when police arrived.
The names of the victims and the alleged shooter weren’t immediately made public.
McGrath says they knew each other, and the shooter went to his vehicle during an argument to retrieve a gun before opening fire.