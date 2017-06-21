Utah Airport Announces New Flights to Las Vegas, L.A.

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Allegiant Air in Utah has announced it will be offering flights from the Ogden-Hinckley Airport to Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
Flights to Los Angeles will begin Oct. 5, but one-way tickets can currently be purchased at allegiantair.com for $35. Similarly, flights to Las Vegas will begin Nov. 17, and tickets can currently be purchased online for $45.
The airport is currently subsidized at about $500,000 to $750,000 per year from the city’s taxpayers, but Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said he expects that amount will decrease incrementally every year after the new flight destinations are added.
Flights to Las Vegas and Los Angeles will be offered twice a week.