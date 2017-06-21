Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Utah Airport Announces New Flights to Las Vegas, L.A.

June 21, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Allegiant Air, Las Vegas news, Ogden, Utah

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Allegiant Air in Utah has announced it will be offering flights from the Ogden-Hinckley Airport to Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Flights to Los Angeles will begin Oct. 5, but one-way tickets can currently be purchased at allegiantair.com for $35. Similarly, flights to Las Vegas will begin Nov. 17, and tickets can currently be purchased online for $45.

The airport is currently subsidized at about $500,000 to $750,000 per year from the city’s taxpayers, but Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said he expects that amount will decrease incrementally every year after the new flight destinations are added.

Flights to Las Vegas and Los Angeles will be offered twice a week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen