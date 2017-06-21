Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Ex-NFL Player Killed in Reno

June 21, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, Nevada news, Reno, Ryan Jones

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first Montana Tech football player in school history to sign an NFL contract has been fatally shot in Nevada.

Police identified the man shot and killed Sunday evening at an apartment in Reno as 26-year-old Ryan Jones. Officers found two other people shot in the apartment. They both were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe an altercation happened before the shooting.

Tim Broadway, Reno Police Department spokesman, says the investigation is ongoing and several people still need to be interviewed.

Jones graduated from Hug High School in Nevada before attending Sierra College and then Montana Tech in 2011.

He signed a free-agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 and then had a stint with the New York Giants before becoming a mixed martial arts fighter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen