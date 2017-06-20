Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Prodigy, Half of Rap Duo Mobb Deep, Dies in Vegas

June 20, 2017 11:56 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Prodigy, a member of the New York hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, has died. He was 42.

The rapper’s publicist said in a statement Tuesday that Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Las Vegas “for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis.” Prodigy has battled sickle cell since birth and was in Las Vegas for a performance on The Art of Rap Tour at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Saturday.

The exact cause of death was not clear, the representative said.

Prodigy was born Albert Johnson in New York. He found success in the ’90s with fellow rapper Havoc in Mobb Deep. The duo’s hits included “Quiet Storm” with Lil Kim, “Shook Ones (Part II)” and “Hey Luv (Anything).”

