Welcome Sign Goes Red, White and Blue For Juneteenth

June 19, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: celebration, Galveston, Juneteenth, Las Vegas, Lawrence Weekly, Steve Sisolak, Texas, Union General Gordon Granger, United States, Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas Sign

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s the day when slavery was officially ended throughout the United States. It’s called Juneteenth, and it’s celebrated every June 19th.

Clark County Commissioners and other representatives from the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation turned the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign red, white and blue Monday in celebration of Juneteenth.

“On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger reached Galveston, Texas bringing an official end to slaver to the American frontier,” said Commissioner Lawrence Weekly. “We celebrate this day as Juneteenth, the day slavery was finally and officially ended throughout our nation,” Commissioner Weekly said.

“We are proud to stand together to commemorate and celebrate the end of slavery and freedom for all Americans,” Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said. “It is an honor to be a part of the local effort to recognize this momentous event in our history,” Sisolak said.

Juneteenth began as the day to commemorate the freeing of slaves in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. Although President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in September 1862, news of the end of slavery didn’t reach parts of America’s frontier until nearly three years later.

County Commissioners and representatives from the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation turned on red, white and blue light bulbs installed on the world-famous “Welcome” sign during a brief ceremony in front of the sign Monday.

The light bulbs, which are usually yellow, surround the border of the sign. Like the famed Las Vegas Strip, the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign is in unincorporated Clark County.

