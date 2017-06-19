RTC Helping Riders Defeat The Heat

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – With excessive heat warnings in effect all week for the Las Vegas valley, many companies are pitching in to help people stay cool in the sweltering heat.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, or RTC, is launching its annual Summer Heat campaign to help transit riders defeat the heat by educating passengers about how to travel safely in extreme weather. RTC is also teaming up with Las Vegas radio station KLUC 98.5 FM (KXNT’s sister station), for a radio remote. It will be on June 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Bonneville Transit Center downtown.

The campaign, which runs through August, includes distribution of bottled water donated by KLUC 98.5 FM, Dasani and Southern Nevada’s only food bank Three Square to be given to transit riders at the Bonneville station, the South Strip Transit Terminal near McCarran Airport and designated “chill stations” along select fixed-route stops with the highest ridership in the valley.

“Simple precautions can be taken to minimize the dangers of extreme heat, and we want to do our part to remind passengers about how they can ride transit safely,” said RTC General Manager Tina Quigley. “All it takes is a little planning ahead to defeat the heat.”

With the desert southwest being one of the hottest areas in the nation, the RTC reminds passengers to:

-Stay hydrated, and drink lots of water.

-Avoide direct sunlight, and minimize wait time at transit stops.

-Use sunscreen, and be sure to re-apply.

-Dress appropriately with light clothing and wide-brimmed hats, and use umbrellas.

The RTC will promote the campaign at transit centers, select bus shelters, inside buses, and via social and news media, in addition to support from sponsor KLUC 98.5 FM radio to distribute the bottled water.

For a complete list of “chill stations” and tips to beat the heat, visit rtcsnv.com/summerheat.