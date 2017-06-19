Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Air Conditioner Repair People Bracing For Busy Week

June 19, 2017 1:14 PM
Filed Under: Heat, Las Vegas, tuesday, Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – By now you’ve probably read about it, watched it on tv and heard about it on your radio. The excessive heat expected in the Las Vegas area through the week.

The National Weather Service is calling for highs as much as a record-tying 117 on Tuesday and 115 Wednesday. Even cooling stations across Las Vegas may see extra business.

But the one group happy to see the extreme heat are the men and women who repair air conditioners in your home or apartment. A variety of companies that service air conditioners across the valley tell LasVegasNow.com they’re ready for a busy week this week as people will be cranking their a-c units.

Repair people said regular air conditioning tune ups are a good idea, but with this kind of heat expected it may be a little too late for a tune up.

