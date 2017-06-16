Motorcycle Gang Members Indicted On Racketeering Charges

Hells Angel Richie Southcoast takes a break from setting up this year's Bulldog bash at Long Marston Airfield on August 5, 2009 in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. The annual festival of bikers is going ahead this weekend despite police concerns of an escalation in violence between two rival biker gangs. Organisers said the allegations were unfounded. Seven men were jailed for the murder of Gerry Tobin, a Hells Angel shot dead on the M40 two years ago as he returned from the Bulldog Bash.