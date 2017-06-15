Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada’s Unemployment Rate Holds Steady in May

June 15, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation, Nevada news, Nevada unemployment

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s unemployment rate in May held steady at 4.7 percent, although the number of those jobless rose by 500 from the previous month.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Wednesday the number of those out of work grew to 67,900 in May. The number of those working fell to 1,327,300.

Nevada’s jobless rate is slightly higher than the national average of 4.3 percent.

Gov. Brian Sandoval said a positive sign for the future is there have been 39,300 jobs added in the first five months of the year.

Nevada is fourth in the nation in job growth trailing only Utah, Idaho and Florida.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen