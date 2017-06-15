Father’s Day Reading Roundup 2017

This Father’s Day, find the perfect gift at your local bookstore. Whether your father loves sports, thrillers, music, or business, our sister company, Simon & Schuster, has the perfect gift to show him how much you love him.

edited by Lee Child

For the father who loves thrillers. Eleven of the world’s best female thriller writers, from Diana Gabaldon to Charlaine Harris, are paired with eleven of the world’s best male thriller writers, including John Sandford and Neslon DeMille, to create an unforgettable, gripping anthology.

by Marcus Thompson

For the father who spends all winter watching basketball. Longtime Warriors beat reporter and Bay Area New Group sports columnist Marcus Thompson draws from exclusive interviews with Steph Curry, his family, his teammates, Coach Steve Kerr, and the warriors owners to give readers an inside look at Steph Curry on and off the court.

by Robert O’Neill

For the dad who flies an American flag over his lawn. The Operator is the thought-provoking account of SEAL Team Operator Robert O’Neill’s four-hundred-mission career in one of the military’s most selective units, leading to the takedown of Osama Bin Laden.

by Phil Knight

For the father who is an aspiring entrepreneur at heart. In this riveting memoir, Nike founder and chairman Phil Knight shares the inside story of the company’s early days and its evolution into one of the world’s most iconic and profitable brands.

by Joseph Kanon

For the dad who is fascinated by all things Russia and espionage. Defectors is the gripping story of one family torn apart by the divided loyalties of the Cold War and two brothers—Simon, an American publisher, and Frank, an ex-CIA agent and communist spy—who are reunited as Frank works on his memoirs and Simon travels to Moscow to edit them.

by Rock Positano and John Positano

For the dad who loves baseball. Written by Joe DiMaggio’s closest confidante during the final years of his life, this memoir of a decade-long friendship provides an intimate portrait of one of the greatest stars of baseball and the twentieth century.

by Stephen King

For the dad who always listens to audiobooks on his commute. On audio for the first time, James Franco brings to life Stephen King’s classic novel about a man who wakes up from a coma with the ability to see the future.

by Mike Adamick

For the father who is a mad scientist. From Rock Candy Crystals to Magnetic Fields, each of these fun science projects features easy-to-understand instructions that can be carried out with young lab partners using standard items found around the house.

by Ryan White

For the dad who wants to go to Margaritaville. Ryan White has crafted the first definitive biography of Jimmy Buffett’s rise from singing songs for beer to becoming the CEO behind the Margaritaville industry, a vast network of merchandize, chain restaurants, and resorts.