Turnout Light, Council Incumbents Ousted in Vegas, Other Nevada Cities

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Voter turnout was light for municipal elections that ousted City Council incumbents in three southern Nevada cities and handed victory to a former state assemblywoman over the wife of a term-limited Las Vegas councilman, according to unofficial results.

In Las Vegas, Councilman Bob Beers lost his seat on Tuesday to a retired Air Force colonel, Steve Seroka, while former Assembly member Michele Fiore turned away Kelli Ross’ bid to follow her husband, Steve Ross, in the seat he held since 2005.

The Clark County Election Department reported that just under 8.7 percent of more than 516,400 registered voters cast ballots in early voting and on election day. That was less than the 9.5 turnout for primary elections in April.

Seroka, a political newcomer, rode a wave of voter anger about Beers’ approval of a developer’s plan to build homes on a shuttered golf course despite the vocal objections of some neighbors.

Fiore and Ross didn’t debate each other during the election. Fiore, a Republican, served one term in the state Assembly and lost a bid last year for U.S. Congress. She is a well-known supporter of gun ownership and an advocate on behalf of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy’s states’ rights fight.

In North Las Vegas, Councilwoman Anita Wood lost the seat she held since 2009 to challenger Scott Black, who had backing from Mayor John Lee and the North Las Vegas Police Officers Association.

In Henderson, Councilman John Marz became the only area incumbent to keep his seat, fending off a challenge from Carrie Cox.

In Boulder City, Warren Harhay and Kiernan McManus were the top City Council vote-getters, over John Milburn and incumbent Councilman Cam Walker.

Las Vegas Municipal Court Judge Heidi Almase lost a contested race to challenger Cara Campbell, a longtime prosecutor in the Clark County district attorney’s office.