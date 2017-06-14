Public Urged To Use Caution With Fireworks On 4th Of July

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Fireworks can be pretty and neat to watch, but if you’re not careful they can be dangerous to you, and people living around you.

As authorized dealers set up soon to sell fireworks for Fourth of July celebrations, Clark County officials are reminding everyone that only fireworks labeled “safe and sane” are legal for use in Clark County during the holiday. This year the county expects to issue about 190 permits to non-profit organizations to operate booths permitted to sell “safe and sane” fireworks during the authorized sale period from June 28 through July 4.

“Many people and pets are highly sensitive to explosions and loud noises caused by fireworks,” said Clark County Commission Vice Chair Chris Giunchigliani. “We are working to minimize fireworks, and are monitoring the situation closely to determine further actions we can take to address the improper use and abuse of fireworks in our community,” Giunchigliani said.

All fireworks, including those labeled “safe and sane,” are a concern during the spring and summer months when the threat of wildland fire is highest in Southern Nevada. Neighborhood concerns about noise, litter and the use of illegal fireworks purchased outside the Las Vegas Valley also are common. Residents are asked to use fireworks safely and responsibly, and to be considerate of those who are sensitive to loud noises especially the elderly, veterans, children and pets.

“We want everyone to have a fun and safe Fourth of July holiday, but we also want to keep our community safe,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak. “Some of the neighborhood fireworks shows have grown to a point that they are fire hazards. We are aksing people to be good neighbors as they celebrate our nation’s birthday,” said Sisolak.