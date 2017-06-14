Parents Sue Reno Fraternity Chapter Following Son’s Death

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada family has filed a lawsuit against a fraternity chapter following the death of their 18-year-old son, who they say was hazed before he took a fatal fall.
The parents filed the lawsuit against the Sigma Nu chapter in Reno, the Sigma Nu Housing Authority and several fraternity leaders June 2. It seeks $10,000 in damages and medical and attorney fees.
The lawsuit claims University of Nevada, Reno freshman Ryan Abele fell down a staircase at the fraternity house last October after he was heavily intoxicated during an initiation ceremony. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and died 12 days later.
The university decided to suspend the chapter for 15 years in December for violating the student code of conduct.
The Sigma Nu Executive Director declined to comment.