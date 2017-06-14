Heidi Harris: Cafe Rio Employee Denies Service To LVMPD Officers

A Facebook post has Cafe Rio in some hot water with local patrons after one of its employees denied service to two uniformed Las Vegas Metro Police officers. The officers said that when they reached the front of the line and the young employee in question, the employee put his head down and placed his hands on the counter, letting a taco burn on the grill. Another employee from the back had to come to the front to finish.

Heidi and her producer reached out to Cafe Rio and received a response stating “Cafe Rio respects all members of the law enforcement community.” The business has also placed the employee on paid administrative leave. As you’d expect, Heidi had plenty to say about the controversy.