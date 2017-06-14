Excessive Heat Prompts Lake Mead Trail Warnings This Weekend

BOULDER CITY, NV (KXNT) – With southern Nevada temperatures preparing to soar in the coming days, warnings are going out to hikers to take extra precautions during these blistering summer months.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area for June 17-22 with temperatures forecast to reach 109 to 114 degrees.
As a reminder, the lake’s Goldstrike Canyon and Arizona Hot Springs trails are closed annually from May 15 through September 30, due to the heat. Visitors caught violating the closure may be cited.
All other trails within the park remain open, but as a matter of precaution, outdoor activities should be avoided during the hottest parts of the day, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is little to no shade on most trails. Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
Although the lakes offer a refreshing escape from the heat, boaters should also be prepared with plenty of water, sunscreen and salty snacks. Limit alcoholic and caffeinated beverages; they accelerate dehydration. Heat can also impair your ability to swim, so always wear a life jacket.
For those bringing their pets to the park, remember that the ground is very hot. Protect their paws, and provide plenty of water for them as well. Never leave them unattended in a hot car or outdoors.
To escape the heat while visiting the park, take advantage of air conditioning at the park visitor center of marina restaurants and stores.