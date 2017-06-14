Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Cops: Vegas Mom in Child Body Case Wanted in Illinois

June 14, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: daughter killed, Elizabeth Odell-Quate, Illinois, Jason Quate, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Court records show that a mother jailed in Las Vegas and accused of concealing the death of a child whose body was found in the garage of an abandoned St. Louis-area house is sought on criminal charges in two Illinois counties.

Documents obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press show that 35-year-old Elizabeth Odell-Quate was jailed June 6 on a felony forgery warrant issued in June 2016 in St. Clair County, Illinois.

She and her husband, Jason Scott Quate, now also face felony charges in Belleville, Illinois, of concealing the girl’s body.

Documents show Odell-Quate is named in a warrant issued on a larceny charge in December 2015 in Madison County, Illinois.

The sheriff’s office in Edwardsville, Illinois, told authorities in Las Vegas that her extradition wasn’t sought in that case.

