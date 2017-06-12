Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

US Court Denies Government Appeal In $167,000 Seizure Case

June 12, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, elko county, Las Vegas, Nevada, Nevada Highway Patrol, San Francisco, Straughn Gorman, Vincent Savarese

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal appeals court says police in Nevada violated a Hawaii man’s constitutional rights, and the government can’t keep $167,000 in cash found in his motor-home on Interstate 80 in 2013.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled Monday that a pair of traffic stops by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper and an Elko County sheriff’s deputy with a drug-sniffing dog amounted to an effort to get around Straughn Gorman’s right to be free from unreasonable searches.

Gorman’s lawyer, Vincent Savarese (sav-ahr-EES’), noted the appeals court characterized the one-after-another stops as “impermissible gamesmanship” by officers buying time to get a drug-sniffing dog to search the vehicle.

The dog found cash, not drugs.

Gorman was not charged with a crime, but federal prosecutors sought to keep the money.

 

