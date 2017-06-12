Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Gov. Sandoval Gives State Employees Extra 1-Percent Raise

June 12, 2017 8:43 AM
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Brian Sandoval is approving an additional 1-percent pay raise for Nevada state government employees each of the next two years.

His Friday signature on Senate Bill 368 means state workers will see a total 3-percent increase each year.

It will be double the raise they got over the previous biennium.

Union president Harry Schiffman says it still leaves state workers a far cry from where they were before the economic downturn.

Schiffman and state employees who traveled to the Legislature this session requested a 10 percent increase each of the next two years.

There are roughly 18,000 state workers in Nevada.

