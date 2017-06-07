Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Fire: 3 Homes Damaged in Northeast Las Vegas Blaze

June 7, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Gowan Road, homes damaged, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Las Vegas news, Pecos Road

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fire official says three Las Vegas-area homes were damaged and six people were displaced in a blaze that spread from one home to the next, but no injuries were reported.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says firefighters arrived a little before 1 p.m. Wednesday to find flames between two houses in a cul-de-sac near Gowan and Pecos roads in northeast Las Vegas.

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas firefighters were also called to help before the fire was extinguished.

The American Red Cross was helping five adults and one child who were unable to return to the homes due to damage.

Buchanan says the cause is under investigation, and a damage estimate wasn’t immediately made.

