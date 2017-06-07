C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Designed To Capture Crooks

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Police in Henderson have unveiled a new voluntary camera registration program, which is designed to help put the cuffs on criminals.

When a crime is happens in a neighborhood, officers might not realize that important information was captured by a neighbor’s video surveillance system. A new program offered by the Henderson Police aims to help capture that information to solve crime and make the community safer.

Henderson Police recently launched a new initiative, C.A.P.T.U.R.E, which is an acronym for Community Awareness Program To Utilize Residential Electronic Eyes. By registering for the program, officers are able to identify those that may have captured important information in the event of a crime. Officer can then follow up with registered users to have them review their surveillance video for possible evidence. This information can help solve crime and keep people safe.

“With the growing use of video surveillance systems, we have been able to solve multiple cases due to residents providing our officers with valuable evidence captured by their cameras,” said Henderson Acting Police Chief Todd Peters. “Video surveillance is a powerful crime-fighting tool, and this program will allow us to partner with residents and businesses to help solve crimes,” Peters said.

Participation in the program is volunatary and does not allow Henderson Police to access privately owned surveillance systems or grant video feed access.

Registered users will also receive a reflective sticker for their home or business to show their participation in the program and commitment to helping keep the community safe.

For more information or to register, go to http://www.cityofhenderson.com/police/capture.