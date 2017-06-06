CCSD Bus Driver Arrested Over Alleged Sexual Contact with Student

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Clark County School District bus driver was arrested and faces sexual misconduct and other charges after allegedly engaging in a relationship with a student, according to authorities.
The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department arrested 24 year old Dominique Joiner Monday on two counts of sexual misconduct, two counts of kidnapping and one count of use of a minor for child pornography.
Joiner was hired by CCSD in October 2015 as a bus driver.
Following a tip from a parent, the investigation by the CCSD Police Department revealed that Joiner had a relationship with a Northwest Career and Technical Academy student and it was furthered through the use of electronic communication and social media. When officers became aware of the situation, Joiner was removed from his duties and was arrested on June 5. Joiner is currently a CCSD employee who has been suspended without pay.
Joiner was booked in the Clark County Detention Center. Joiner is the 13th CCSD employee to be arrested on sex related charges since July 1, 2016.