4 People Hurt in Possible Las Vegas Grill Explosion

June 5, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: gas grill explosion, Las Vegas news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas firefighters say four people were injured in a possible barbeque grill explosion at the pool area of an apartment complex.

According to reports, the victims were taken to a hospital for thermal burns and other injuries.

A neighbor told KLAS-TV that she felt the blast from her apartment nearby in the South Boulevard Apartments complex near Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue. .

A statement by investigators says there was no damage to structures around the pool area.

Firefighters are still investigating whether the Saturday explosion was caused by a faulty grill or human error.

