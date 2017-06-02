Wear Orange Against Guns Campaign Reaches Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Friday, June 2, is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Organizers of the nationwide event are hoping that people will wear the color orange, which was inspired by a 15-year old Chicago teenage girl who was shot and killed.

Events are taking place Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, there will be a rally at 10 a.m. at Sunset Park, and another rally, also at 10 a.m. at Aliante Nature Discovery Park in North Las Vegas.

Wear orange was inspired by friends of 15-year old Hadiya Pendleton, a Chicago high school student killed by gunfire, who decided to honor her life by wearing orange, which they say is the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others from shooting at them. That idea spread quickly and now every year on June 2, which was Hadiya’s birthday, and is now National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Elizabeth Becker is with the Nevada Chapter of Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense In America.

Those in the group say they’re not against the 2nd Amendment, but they would like more people to be responsible when using guns.

“It’s truly incredible to watch this movement grow year after year. It has morphed from a moment my friends and I dreamed up to honor Hadiya to a national movement, with events in every state,” said Nza-Ari Khepra, founder of Project Orange Tree and co-creator of Wear Orange. “I’m so grateful to the thousands of Americans who will turn out to turn their communities orange this weekend. Their passion for saving lives from gun violence inspires me to keep going and demanding change,” he said.