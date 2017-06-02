Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Czech F Tomas Hyka is 3rd Player Signed By Golden Knights

June 2, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, NHL, Tomas Kyka, Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Czech forward Tomas Hyka is the third player to sign with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights announced the one-year, entry-level deal Thursday.

The 24-year-old Hyka was a sixth-round pick by Los Angeles in 2012, but he never signed with the Kings. After playing junior hockey in Quebec, he has spent the past three seasons in the top Czech league, scoring 78 points for Mlada Boleslav.

Hyka joins center Reid Duke and Russian forward Vadim Shipachyov in agreeing to deals with the Golden Knights, who will begin NHL play this fall.

The Golden Knights’ first NHL roster will begin to take shape with the expansion draft later this month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen