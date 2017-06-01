Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Contractor Picked to Guard Nevada National Security Site

June 1, 2017 11:47 AM
Nevada National Security Site, Nevada news

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal officials say a subsidiary of a Virginia defense contractor will be paid up to $203 million over five years to provide security at a vast former nuclear proving ground north of Las Vegas.

The announcement comes after Mission Support and Test Services, a division of Honeywell, was awarded a $5 billion contract May 12 to manage and operate the Nevada National Security Site for up to 10 years.

A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration said Thursday that SOC LLC will replace Centerra Group of Florida as guard of the vast federal reservation and its related Nevada Field Office.

SOC is a subsidiary of Day & Zimmerman of Chantilly, Virginia. It is partnering in the Nevada contract with Protection Strategies Inc. and MCH Corp. of Tennessee, and Longenecker & Associates of Las Vegas.

