NDOT Completes Blue Diamond Road Project

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – With one of Las Vegas’ mountain of construction projects now finished, you’ll see fewer cone zones along one stretch of valley road.
The Nevada Department of Transportation or NDOT, said they have completed a $16.5 million, 5-mile widening of State Route 160, or Blue Diamond Road in southwest Clark County.
The project expanded the highway from two lanes to four travel lanes between Red Rock Canyon Road and Mile Marker 17.
The improvements flattened side slope shoulders for safer car turnouts and also installed new drainage pipe and tortoise fencing. Other upgrades were a new barrier and guardrails as well as hydro-seeding 38 acres. Construction required moving enough dirt to fill 1,800 average sized swimming pools, and enough asphalt to pave 8,000 driveways.
“State Route 160 is vital for the southwest valley, acting as a crucial link between Las Vegas and Pahrump,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “Increased travel and rapid development along the highway has facilitated the need for greater capacity as well as safety enhancements for improved mobility and reliability,” said Illia.