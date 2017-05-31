Las Vegas Is The 63rd Most Expensive Place To Rent

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you think you’re paying too much for rent in Las Vegas, think again. The data says you’re really not.
The Zumper National Rent Index’s recent data shows that Las Vegas ranked as the 63rd most expensive rental market in the country out of 100 communities.
Zumper is an apartment rental website which allows people to search through real, live-time listings across the United States. Zumper’s available apartment inventory is displayed on a map on the web and in mobile apps.
Crystal Chen, a data analyst with Zumper, says the numbers are significant.
The median price for a one bedroom in Las Vegas increased 2.6% to $790, while two bedroom units remained flat at $980 a month.
