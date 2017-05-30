Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Stabbed Several Times in Vegas Parking Lot Dies

May 30, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: fatal stabbing, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Sierra Vista Drive

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man has died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Las Vegas convenience store.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon says the man had been stabbed just after midnight Tuesday. He died about an hour later at a nearby hospital.

Lt. Dan McGrath says the man was being chased by another man before the two stopped in the parking lot on the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive near East Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway. He was then stabbed multiple times in the chest.

McGrath says it is believed the dispute involved one of the men owing the other money. He says there had been multiple witnesses in the area but police had not yet interviewed them all as of early Tuesday morning. He says the suspect fled.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once family has been notified.

