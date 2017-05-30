Man Dies In Electrical Fire In Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A 91 year old man died early Monday morning in an electrical fire at his Henderson home.
The Henderson Fire Department responded just before 2 a.m. Monday to a home fire in the 200 block of Basic Road south of Lake Mead Parkway.
The first arriving engine crew saw heavy smoke coming from the attic vents of a one-story single family home. Crews started with what’s called an interior offensive fire attack, and then switch to an exterior defensive attack when firefighters said conditions became unsafe for firefighters to enter the home.
Firefighters used a high-capacity water master stream from an aerial ladder to bring the fire under control and let firefighters get inside the home. When they did an initial sweep, Henderson firefighters found the body of a man in a bedroom.
His name and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
The fire was reported by someone driving by on Basic Road. There were no other injuries to firefighters or bystanders.
The cause of the electrical fire was determined to be an accident. The total estimated loss is $85,000.