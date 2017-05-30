Bishop Gorman Football Coach Sanchez Acquitted

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The suspended coach of the nation’s top high school football program was acquitted of a misdemeanor domestic battery charge stemming from his estranged girlfriend’s claim that he punched her last Christmas.
Kenneth “Kenny” Sanchez’s former girlfriend testified Tuesday that she fabricated the complaint that the father of their 10-month-old son struck her, pushed her to the ground and pulled out some of her hair extensions.
Brooke Stewart was granted immunity from prosecution before telling the judge she lied in a sworn statement to police.
Sanchez hugged his older brother, UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez, outside the courthouse.
Bishop Gorman High School didn’t immediately say Sanchez has his job back leading the Gaels.
The school says it’ll review the judge’s findings as part of its internal review.
