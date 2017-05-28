Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Dead After Shooting Outside North Las Vegas Night Club

May 28, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: LVMPD, night club shooting, North Las Vegas, North Las Vegas Boulevard

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas police say a 40-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of a nightclub.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates the man had just left the club Saturday morning before the shooting and that the killing doesn’t appear to have been random.

Police say they have no suspects in custody.

The victim’s identity wasn’t released and police say an autopsy will determine a confirmed cause of death.

The club is located on the 1800 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen