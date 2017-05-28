Man Dead After Shooting Outside North Las Vegas Night Club

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas police say a 40-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of a nightclub.
Police say their preliminary investigation indicates the man had just left the club Saturday morning before the shooting and that the killing doesn’t appear to have been random.
Police say they have no suspects in custody.
The victim’s identity wasn’t released and police say an autopsy will determine a confirmed cause of death.
The club is located on the 1800 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.