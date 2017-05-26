NHP Emphasizing Speed Enforcement For Memorial Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s all about speed enforcement and keeping holiday travelers safe. That’s the message from Nevada Highway Patrol or NHP on this Memorial Day Weekend.
For the second time the Nevada Highway Patrol will be joining forces with the California Highway Patrol targeting the highly traveled Interstate 15 corridor between California and Las Vegas for Memorial Day Weekend. It’s estimated that an average of 45,000 cars enter the Silver State on the IR 15 corridor from Los Angeles daily. That comes out to an average in excess of 16-million cars entering every year. During Memorial Day Weekend both agencies are expecting heavy traffic. Trooper Jason Buratczuk with NHP.
This stretch of Interstate 15 was once considered one of the most deadly stretches of highway in the country. With the efforts of the two agencies, they’ve managed to reduce the number of fatal crashes in this area through enforcement and education.
The two agencies will focus their efforts on speed infractions, the move over law and distracted driving violations. Commuters will be warned with the DMS electronic freeway signs which will flash the message “Move Over or Slow Down for Stopped Emergency Vehicles” as well as “Entering NHP Zero Tolerance Zone,” as a reminder to be safe.
The California Highway Patrol will focus its efforts on the California side of Interstate 15 and will include the use of their fix winged aircraft that measures speed from the air.