Barbecue Safety Tips For A Great Memorial Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Fire and building officials in Clark County are offering safety tips to make sure you and your family and friends have a great Memorial Day weekend.

Clark County fire and building officials say grilling accidents happen every year, especially during the spring and summer months when barbecuing is really popular.

“With Memorial Day weekend upon us, now is a good time of year to remind our residents to keep grills on a flat surface away from homes, buildings and dry brush,” said Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell. “To prevent injuries, never leave a hot grill unattended and make sure grills are a safe distance from play areas and foot traffic,” said Chief Cassell.

During barbecue season, it’s best to remove grease or fat buildup in trays and traps below the grill to avoid grease fires. Residents living in an apartment or condo should contact their complex managers for specific requirements at their complexes. Outdoor cooking with portable barbecue equipment is prohibited within 10 feet of any overhang, balcony or opening. Other safety tips include:

–Read the owner’s manual of your grill and follow the assembly and safety guidelines.

–Keep children and pets away from the grill area… Declare a three-foot “safe zone” around the grill.

–Stay with your fire from the time you light the grill until you finish cooking.

–Do not leave starter fluid, lighters or matches within the reach of children.

–Use long-handled grilling tools to have plenty of clearance from heat and flames.

–Propane and charcoal grills must only be used outdoors. If used indoors or in enclosed spaces such as tents,they pose both a fire hazard and the risk of exposing occupants to toxic gases.