Vegas School Bus Crash Injures 11

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say 11 people are injured, including eight middle school students, a bus driver and a woman and an infant in a vehicle that collided with a school bus on a two-lane stretch of road in southeast Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police Officer Larry Hadfield says the female driver of a Dodge Durango appears to be the most seriously hurt person in the crash that happened about 8:40 a.m. Thursday on South Fort Apache Road near Southern Hills Hospital. She’s hospitalized with serious injuries.
Hadfield says the child was in a protective car seat and isn’t believed to be seriously hurt.
Clark County schools spokesman David Roddy says the male bus driver and eight students are being treated for injuries that aren’t believed to be serious.
Roddy says the bus had been on the way to Faiss Middle School.