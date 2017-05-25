Silver State On Dangerous Road List

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Silver State is on another list. This time we’re not at the bottom or the top, but in the middle, when it comes to dangerous roads.
A new study said Nevada is near the middle of a list of unsafe roads. Financial site 24/7 Wall Street used data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Federal Highway Administration to find Nevada 27th on its “States With the Most Dangerous Roads” list.
The study looked at the number of road deaths in 2015, the percentage who use seat belts and the overall death rate involving driving. Wyoming was found to have the most dangerous roads, while Rhode Island was at the top with the safest roads in the United States.