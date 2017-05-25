Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Semi Intentionally Crashed into Moonlight Bunny Ranch Brothel

May 25, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Carson City, Moonlight Bunny Ranch, Nevada news, truck hits brothel

A man was arrested before dawn Thursday after he backed a tractor-trailer through the front gate of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel and crashed it into the building’s front door, according to authorities and the owner of the famed Nevada establishment featured in the CatHouse reality television show.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. and the truck’s driver who was taken into custody faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and malicious destruction of property, said Lyon County Sheriff’s office spokesman Michael Carlson. Carlson did not identify the suspect.

Brothel owner Dennis Hof said none of the five employees, 30 female prostitutes and 10 customers inside at the time were hurt. He estimated damage to the gate and the building at $400,000.

Nevada has brothels across the state, though they are not legal in the Las Vegas area.

The Moonlite Bunny Ranch is in an unincorporated area near Carson City, Nevada’s state capital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen