Gov. Sandoval Considers Raising Minimum Wages

May 25, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: Brian Sandoval, minimum wage, Nevada news

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican governor says he is considering raising minimum wages for the first time in seven years amid ongoing negotiations with Democratic legislative leaders.

Gov. Brian Sandoval told reporters on Wednesday that he wants legislators to rethink Nevada’s overtime laws if the state is going to raise wages.

In Nevada, most employers must pay a minimum wage of $7.25 an hour if they offer health insurance or $8.25 an hour without that benefit.

They currently must pay time-and-a-half to workers who earn less than $10.87 an hour with health insurance or $12.37 an hour without, and work more than 40 hours in a week or eight hours in a day.

Sandoval said Wednesday he believes $7.25 an hour is adequate, but he is looking at an increase.

Democrats want to see it incrementally hiked to $12 an hour.

