Memorial Day Closures For The City Of Henderson

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The following is a list of what you’ll find open and what will be closed on Memorial Day,Monday, May 29, as compiled by the city of Henderson.
Henderson City Hall, Municipal Court, and all recreation centers, senior centers and indoor pools will be closed Monday, May 29. All online payment services will be available.
The city’s six seasonal pools iwll be open from noon to 6 p.m. Pools include:
-BMI Outdoor Swimming Pool, 105 W. Basic Rd.
-Black Mountain Aquatic Complex, 599 Greenway Rd.
-Henderson Multi-generational Activity Pool, 250 S. Green Valley Pkwy.
-Silver Springs Outdoor Swimming Pool, 1951 Silver Springs Pkwy.
-Wells Outdoor Swimming Pool, 1650 Price St.
-Whitney Ranch Activity Pool, 1575 B Galleria Dr.
The Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve will be open from 6 a.m. to noon.
Fire, police and emergency services will work regular schedules. Report non-emergency concerns or share a comment any day or time using Contact Henderson at cityofhenderson.com.