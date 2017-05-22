Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Campaign Urges Nevada Drivers To ‘Love’ Construction Cones

May 22, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: construction, infrastructue, Las Vegas, Nevada, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC), Tina Quigley

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ad campaign from the transit authority in southern Nevada is trying to put some humor into a frustrating situation that drivers encounter almost every day.

The radio and television commercials that began airing last week are encouraging drivers to “love” construction cones.

One of the commercials shows an orange cone at a therapist’s office, where it confesses that “as long as I can remember, people hated me.” Footage of drivers running over cones is also shown.

Tina Quigley with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada says the campaign is designed to be fun and to provide resources to make sure residents are aware of active construction sites.

The agency spent about $20,000 on the commercials and advertisements that will be placed on bus shelters and vehicles.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen