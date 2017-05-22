Campaign Urges Nevada Drivers To ‘Love’ Construction Cones

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ad campaign from the transit authority in southern Nevada is trying to put some humor into a frustrating situation that drivers encounter almost every day.
The radio and television commercials that began airing last week are encouraging drivers to “love” construction cones.
One of the commercials shows an orange cone at a therapist’s office, where it confesses that “as long as I can remember, people hated me.” Footage of drivers running over cones is also shown.
Tina Quigley with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada says the campaign is designed to be fun and to provide resources to make sure residents are aware of active construction sites.
The agency spent about $20,000 on the commercials and advertisements that will be placed on bus shelters and vehicles.
