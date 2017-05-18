Amazon Looking To Fill 500 Jobs In North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you’re looking for a job, keep reading.
Amazon continues to grow, and now, the company is looking to put another facility in North Las Vegas, and has already started hiring to fill 500 full-time positions at its fulfillment center.
When the 800,000-square foot facility opens sometime this summer, it will be Amazon’s second facility in North Las Vegas, and will ultimately employ 1,000 full-time associates, who work alongside innovative technologies to pick, pack and ship larger customer items such as televisions, kayaks, and patio furniture.
Amazon spokesperson Ashley Robinson said the company offers new employees some solid opportunities and benefits.
If you’re interested, apply online at http://www.amazondelivers.jobs. Robinson said full time employees at Amazon receive competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision insurance, performance-based bonuses, 401 (k) and company stock awards starting on day one of employment. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave and benefits such as leave share and ramp back, which gives new parents flexibility with their growing families.
Amazon also offers regular full-time employees programs like career choice, where it will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program’s launch more than 9,000 employees are pursuing degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology.