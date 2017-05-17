NLV Man Convicted For Illegal Possession Of Firearm

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – He could be in prison for the next 20 years, which means we may not see him again until he’s almost 50.
A North Las Vegas man was found guilty on Tuesday for a federal firearms violation said Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.
27-year old Tajh Dion Weatherspoon was found guilty of one count of felon in possession of a firearm and shortly thereafter pleaded guilty to a second count of flon in possession of a firearm. Weatherspoon had two prior felony convictions, including attempted burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.
The indictment said Weatherspoon was in possession of a Glock 19 handgun on June 15, 2016, and a Glock 21 handgun on December 22, 2016. The Court severed the two counts and ordered that the trials proceed one after the other, beginning May 15, 2017. After the jury convicted Weatherspoon of possessing the Glock 19, he declined to proceed to trial on the count charging possession of the Glock 21 handgun and instead pleaded guilty without a plea agreement.
Weatherspoon faces a statuatory maximum penalty of 20 year in prison.
The Department of Justice said this case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide commitment by the Department of Justice to reduce gun and gang crime in America by networking local programs that target gun and gun crime and providing these programs with additional tools necessary to be successful.