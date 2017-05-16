Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Tribal Member Gets 10 Years for Manslaughter of Wife

May 16, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: manslaughter, Nelson Ray McKee, Nevada news, tribal member

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge in Nevada has sentenced a 45-year-old tribal member to 10 years in prison in the 2014 stabbing death of his wife at their home on the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation.

Nelson Ray McKee was convicted of voluntary manslaughter last February in the 2014 New Year’s Eve killing of his wife, Chery Lynn Jackson, at the reservation on the Nevada-Oregon line.

He originally was indicted in January 2015 on a murder charge.

McKee is a member of the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe. Jackson was a member of the Te-Moak Tribe of the Western Shoshone.

Neighbors called 911 after Jackson went to their house with a stab wound to the chest. Police reported finding McKee extremely intoxicated, with knives, whiskey bottles and blood in the kitchen.

