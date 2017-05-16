Cops: Man Kills Knife-Wielding Neighbor in Apparent Self-Defense Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was alleged entered a neighbor’s home with a knife early Tuesday, authorities said.
Homicide investigators were looking into the shooting that happened at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of South Decatur Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Dan McGrath said.
The resident called 911 and reported the victim, who he believed to be his neighbor, came into his apartment with a knife while the resident was in bed, McGrath said.
The resident fired one shot, hitting the victim in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
McGrath said a knife was found and the resident did not have a criminal record.
While detectives still had to fully question the resident, McGrath said, “the preliminary is it’s self defense.” The resident told police he believed the victim was a neighbor, but did not know the man or why he was in his home, McGrath said.
The names of the victim was not immediately released pending family notification.