Cosmopolitan Parking Fees Start Today

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Here we go again. Some call it greed, while others call it business, but whatever the case, you can add another property to the list of Las Vegas Strip hotels that are charging for parking.
Beginning Tuesday, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is now charging customers to park. The hotel is the 23rd Strip property to slap a parking charge on visitors. Tuesday, the Cosmo began instituting valet charges from $13 to $18 dollars a day, while self-parkers can expect to pay $7 to $10 bucks a day.
The first hour is free, and there will not be a charge for the casino’s rewards club members. However, the charges are still applied to Nevada residents, AAA members and military personnel.