Another Low National Ranking For Nevada

May 16, 2017 4:49 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Another low ranking for the Silver State. When it comes to Best and Worst states for working mothers, Nevada comes in 49th on the list. Which means we’re THIRD worst in the nation.

The personal finance website Wallet Hub recently released the numbers, and ranked Nevada 49th. Wallet Hub counts Washington, D.C. in its stats.

Wallet Hub’s analysts compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia to a working mother based on 13 key metrics. The data set ranges from median women’s salary to female unemployment rate to day-care quality.

Life as a working mother in Nevada: (1=Best; 25=Average)

-28th-Day Car Quality

-49th-Child-Care Costs

-35th-Pediatricians per Capita

-19th-Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s)

-17th-Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives

-43rd-Median Women’s Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

-50th-Parental-Leave Policy Score

-38th-Average Length of Woman’s Workday

 

For the full report visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-working-moms/3565/

 

 

