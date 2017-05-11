Vegas Man Pleads Guilty To Armed Robberies

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You’d think he’d be getting ready to enjoy his golden years. Instead he’s in trouble, pleading guilty to committing two armed robberies in the same week.
Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre said 65 year old Walid H. Abdulla pleaded guilty to one count each of bank robbery and interference with commerce by robbery. United States District Judge Howard D. McKibben accepted the guilty plea and scheduled sentencing for September 19, 2017.
According to admissions made in his plea agreement, on January 30, 2017, Abdulla approached a clerk at a CVS Pharmacy with his gaming ticket from the pharmacy’s slot machine area and demanded the money from the cash register. He showed the clerk what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband and told the clerk to put the money inside a bag, and said “you won’t get hurt if you just hurry.”
Abdulla then ran with $1,210 in cash. Then, on February6, Abdulla went into a Nevada State Bank and gave a robbery note demanding money from the vault. He showed the bank teller what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and the ran away with $5,000 in cash.
Abdulla was identified as the robber by the victims of his crimes, he was seen by video surveillance at each robbery, and a forensic examination identified his fingerprint on the slot machine he used at the CVS.