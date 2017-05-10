UNLV Suspends Morgan Following Weekend Arrest

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – UNLV basketball player Dwayne Morgan was suspended from the team indefinitely Wednesday following his arrest last weekend, the university announced.
In a statement issued by UNLV Wednesday, the school said they were investigating the incident early Saturday morning that led to Morgan’s arrest on the 700 block of Sierra Vista Drive.
“We are aware of the situation regarding UNLV men’s basketball student-athlete Dwayne Morgan and are continuing to gather all of the facts,” the university statement reported. “Coach (Marvin) Menzies has met with Dwayne and he has been suspended indefinitely from all basketball activities.”
Published reports connect Morgan’s arrest to a confrontation between the 6-foot, 8-inch junior forward and a cab driver.
Morgan, a Baltimore, Md. native, played in nine games last season for the Runnin’ Rebels, averaging 9.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game before shoulder and hip injuries sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
The school had sought a medical hardship waiver for Morgan to grant him another year of eligibility.