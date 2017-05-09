Best Places To Take Wedding Pictures In Las Vegas

By Sharon Damon Las Vegas may be the home of the “quickie” wedding, little wedding chapels and celebrity celebrations, but it’s surprising how many truly unique venues there are in which you can celebrate your special day. When it’s all about the location, just check any of these beautiful settings.

Ethel M Botanical Cactus Garden

2 Cactus Garden Drive

Henderson, NV 89014

(702) 435-2608

www.ethelm.com 2 Cactus Garden DriveHenderson, NV 89014(702) 435-2608 Ethel M’s may not formally be in the wedding business, but many ceremonies have taken place within the gazebo located on the grounds of the cactus garden. If you desire something small, informal and truly beautiful, why not plan to have your photos taken among the cacti and thriving trees at this desert oasis? All this and chocolate, too. To make the experience even more memorable, you can also sign up for the Tasting Room Experience along with your wedding party and pair romance and chocolate. In the evenings, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can even enjoy a “Happy Hour” tasting with 4 delectable liqueur-filled treats. If this experience is your dream, then make sure to contact Stu Haack for further information.

Red Rock Canyon Natural Conservation Area

3205 State Route 159

Las Vegas, NV 89161

(702) 515-5350

www.redrockcanyon 3205 State Route 159Las Vegas, NV 89161(702) 515-5350 Red Rock Canyon is one of the most spectacular vistas in the Las Vegas area. The natural rock formations can literally take your breath away, but at sunrise and sunset it becomes a truly magical place. Where better to take wedding photos than at this amazing place? Imagine posing in front of the sheer rock faces or finding that perfect niche in which to celebrate your union in natural splendor, all located within half an hour of the Strip. Related: Most Instagram Worthy Locations in Las Vegas

Springs Preserve

333 S. Valley View Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89107

(702) 822-8779

www.springspreserve.org 333 S. Valley View Blvd.Las Vegas, NV 89107(702) 822-8779 A wedding at Springs Preserve is a beautiful thing. Whether you’re interested in planning an entire ceremony at this location or simply have your wedding photos taken, the formal gardens and more informal paths make for a truly lovely setting. Wedding packages are available and a variety of venues are available. Imagine you and your loved one posing under the trees surrounded by the trees, flowers, butterflies and birds. Simply stunning.

Lake Las Vegas

101 MonteLago Blvd.

Henderson, NV, 89011

(702) 567-6000

www.westinlakelasvegas.com 101 MonteLago Blvd.Henderson, NV, 89011(702) 567-6000 Lake Las Vegas has won many awards as the perfect wedding setting in the Las Vegas area. Situated approximately half an hour from Henderson, NV, it offers paradise in the form of a gorgeous lake setting with all the amenities you could possibly want. The Westin’s wedding packages are amazing, catering to your every need, but no fear: if you just want formal or even informal photos of the family or wedding party, nowhere is more scenic. If you want to keep it simple, just bring your own photographer or cameras and make a day of it enjoying everything there is to see and do at this location.